Loehrke, Gordon Mathew

Gordon was born on Feb 3, 1931, in the Town of Theresa, WI to his parents, Mathew and Selma Wagner Loehrke. He was baptized at Hocheim Lutheran Church and confirmed at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church (River Church) in Town Theresa in 1944, and later graduated from Mayville High School in May of 1949. On November 10, 1951, Gordon married Delores Muche and raised five children. The couple spent most of their married life in Theresa where Gordon, with help from Delores, owned and operated Gordon’s Auto Repair. The business was a gathering place in Theresa where friends and customers would meet for “The Flip” to see who would buy the daily round of soft drinks. Gordon retired and sold the business in 1993. The building was eventually razed to make way for road improvements and a convenience mart. He later went to work part-time for Napa Auto Parts in Mayville where he delivered parts to area businesses and maintained contacts with the many friends he made while running his repair business in Theresa. Throughout his life he was a continual resource for all of his children and grandchildren whenever there was a question on car repairs or keeping them running. (Use WD-40!)