Loescher, Virginia F.

MAUSTON - Virginia F. Loescher, 87, of Mauston, died on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at her home. She was born on Dec. 25, 1933, in Necedah, Wis., to Thomas and Rose (Leszczynski) Peterson. She married Arnold Loescher in 1971; he preceded her in death in July of 2016.

Virginia worked for many years as a server at local restaurants. In her late years she enjoyed volunteering at the Mauston Shared Suppers and in the local thrift shop. She also enjoyed her crafting and sold many items at area craft shows and farmers markets.

Virginia is survived by her five children, Karen (John) Gersy of Friendship, Wis., Shirley Peterson of Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., Bobbi (Rock) Carrion of Colorado Springs, Colo., Jeff Peterson of Fort Myers, Fla., and Wendy Peterson of Eleva, Wis.; a daughter-in-law, Becky Peterson of Rockton, Wis.; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by five brothers and sisters and many nieces and nephews. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband; parents; a son, James; and four sisters.

A memorial gathering will be held at the CRANDALL FUNERAL HOME in Mauston on Thursday, Feb. 18 from noon until 2 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. at the Bayview Cemetery in Necedah, Wis.

