Loga, Donald

WISCONSIN DELLS - Donald Loga, age 85, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.
Services will not be held at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A memorial service will be planned at a time when it is safe to do so.
Donald was born Feb. 28, 1935, in Muscatine, Iowa, the son of Fredrick and Luella (Woolsey) Loga. He married Mary Voigt on Sept. 4, 1985. Don was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He enjoyed attending the Madison Symphony Orchestra, reading, gardening, tending his many bird feeders and garage sale-ing. He was employed at Ho-Chunk casino as a table games supervisor for 25 years before retirement in 2018. He will be very missed by his many friends from his time there. He often played Santa at Christmas parties. He was known for his knowledge of history and world events, his kind and generous spirit, his witty sense of humor, as well as his sympathetic ear and good life advice.
Donald is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Christian Loga, Timothy (Paula) Loga, Jennifer (Matthew) Thundercloud, Heidi (Bill) Rather and Stephen (Brooke) Decker; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and his brother, Charles Woolsey. He is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Dianne Woolsey.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
(608) 253-7884
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
() entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)