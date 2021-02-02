Loga, Donald

Services will not be held at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A memorial service will be planned at a time when it is safe to do so.

Donald was born Feb. 28, 1935, in Muscatine, Iowa, the son of Fredrick and Luella (Woolsey) Loga. He married Mary Voigt on Sept. 4, 1985. Don was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He enjoyed attending the Madison Symphony Orchestra, reading, gardening, tending his many bird feeders and garage sale-ing. He was employed at Ho-Chunk casino as a table games supervisor for 25 years before retirement in 2018. He will be very missed by his many friends from his time there. He often played Santa at Christmas parties. He was known for his knowledge of history and world events, his kind and generous spirit, his witty sense of humor, as well as his sympathetic ear and good life advice.