Lohr, Jean

JANESVILLE - Jean Lohr, age 61, of Janesville, Wis. (formerly of Wisconsin Dells), passed away on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, Wis.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Jean was born on Dec. 13, 1959, in Baraboo, Wis., the daughter of James and Lena (Griener) Flickner. The outdoors was Jean's favorite place, especially Devils Lake (when it wasn't too busy); hiking, snorkeling and just enjoying the peacefulness would bring her solace. When she was in better health, she loved to travel.
Jean is survived by her dog, Willow; siblings, James (Barb) Flickner of Fort Myers, Fla., Jacqueline (James) Seubert of Sheboygan, Peter Flickner of Portage, Frederick Flickner of Wisconsin Dells, David Flickner of Portage and Marjorie Flickner of Baraboo; nieces and nephews, Louis Dupont, Danielle (Kennith) Richards, Peter (Rachel) Flickner, Jacob Flickner, Izaak Ellis, Erica Ellis, Dereck Ellis, Jonathon Flickner, and Melanie (Mark) Roberts; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Atlyn and Beckham Roberts; and her best friend, who Jean had many, many laughs with, Fariba Massah of Brookfield, Mass.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
() entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)