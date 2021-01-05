 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lohr, Jean
entries

Lohr, Jean

{{featured_button_text}}

JANESVILLE - Jean Lohr, age 61, of Janesville, Wis. (formerly of Wisconsin Dells), passed away on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, Wis.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Jean was born on Dec. 13, 1959, in Baraboo, Wis., the daughter of James and Lena (Griener) Flickner. The outdoors was Jean's favorite place, especially Devils Lake (when it wasn't too busy); hiking, snorkeling and just enjoying the peacefulness would bring her solace. When she was in better health, she loved to travel.

Jean is survived by her dog, Willow; siblings, James (Barb) Flickner of Fort Myers, Fla., Jacqueline (James) Seubert of Sheboygan, Peter Flickner of Portage, Frederick Flickner of Wisconsin Dells, David Flickner of Portage and Marjorie Flickner of Baraboo; nieces and nephews, Louis Dupont, Danielle (Kennith) Richards, Peter (Rachel) Flickner, Jacob Flickner, Izaak Ellis, Erica Ellis, Dereck Ellis, Jonathon Flickner, and Melanie (Mark) Roberts; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Atlyn and Beckham Roberts; and her best friend, who Jean had many, many laughs with, Fariba Massah of Brookfield, Mass.

Lohr, Jean

Jean Lohr

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View () entries

() entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News