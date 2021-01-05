Lohr, Jean

JANESVILLE - Jean Lohr, age 61, of Janesville, Wis. (formerly of Wisconsin Dells), passed away on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, Wis.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Jean was born on Dec. 13, 1959, in Baraboo, Wis., the daughter of James and Lena (Griener) Flickner. The outdoors was Jean's favorite place, especially Devils Lake (when it wasn't too busy); hiking, snorkeling and just enjoying the peacefulness would bring her solace. When she was in better health, she loved to travel.

Jean is survived by her dog, Willow; siblings, James (Barb) Flickner of Fort Myers, Fla., Jacqueline (James) Seubert of Sheboygan, Peter Flickner of Portage, Frederick Flickner of Wisconsin Dells, David Flickner of Portage and Marjorie Flickner of Baraboo; nieces and nephews, Louis Dupont, Danielle (Kennith) Richards, Peter (Rachel) Flickner, Jacob Flickner, Izaak Ellis, Erica Ellis, Dereck Ellis, Jonathon Flickner, and Melanie (Mark) Roberts; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Atlyn and Beckham Roberts; and her best friend, who Jean had many, many laughs with, Fariba Massah of Brookfield, Mass.