MAYVILLE - Lois A. Helmbrecht, age 90, of Mayville passed away on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Mayville.
Lois was born the daughter of Earl and Evelyn (Macheel) Grabow on Sept. 24, 1929, in Mayville. She was a 1947 graduate of Mayville High School and then attended the Beauty Culture College in Milwaukee. She was united in marriage to Dr. David Helmbrecht on Jan. 12, 1952, in Mayville. Lois was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville. She was also active and volunteered in the Mayville Legion Auxiliary, Mayville Historical Society, Meals on Wheels, American Red Cross, and also was a former member of the St. Paul’s Altar Guild. In her spare time Lois enjoyed playing bridge with her friends.
Lois is survived by her children, Glen (Deb) Helmbrecht of Mayville, Thomas ‘Jess’ Helmbrecht of Beaver Dam, Christine (Mike) McDonald of S.D., and Mark Helmbrecht of Lomira. Grandchildren, Eric Surita, Renee Surita, Laurie (Derek) Rivera, Brett (Tracy) Helmbrecht, Shelby (special friend, Michael) Helmbrecht, Joe (Janine) Schanen, and Anne (special friend, Alex) Helmbrecht. Her ten great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Her brother, Lee (Mae) Grabow of Ariz. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Dr. David Helmbrecht in 1989.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 12 Noon at St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville with the Rev. Fr. Tom Biersack presiding. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at 12 Noon at the church. Burial will take place at St. Mary Cemetery in Mayville.
Memorials in memory of Lois may be directed to St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville.
Special thanks to the nurses and staff of Prairie Ridge Assisted Living and Generations Homecare and Hospice for all of their care and support shown to Lois and her family.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information, please visit www.KoepsellFH.com
