Lois A. Kruel, 75, of Juneau

Lois A. Kruel, age 75, died Monday, March 23, 2020 at Clearview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Juneau.
Because of the Covid-19 protocols, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Lois Ann was born on Aug. 8, 1944 in Beaver Dam, Wis., to the late Edgar and Linda (nee: Weinberger) Schlefke. She graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1962. Lois worked at John Deere Horicon Works for many years, retiring in 2004. She cherished being a grandmother, loved spending time with her friends at the YMCA, and enjoyed her trips to the casinos where the fun on the bus was an added bonus.
Survivors include her longtime partner, Jerry Bell of Beaver Dam, Wis.; her children, Sherri (John) Obermiller of Omaha, Neb., Tom (Jen) Kruel of Horicon, Wis. and Mike (Melissa) Kruel of Waupun, Wis.; her grandchildren, Kaylee (Zach) Rasmussen (and their children Bentley and Parker) of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Ian (Olivia) Obermiller (and their children, Wellington, Isla, Adaira, and Rhodes) of Seattle, Wash., Liz (Ben) Regan (and their daughter Ari) of Longmont, Colo., Alix (Nick) Schmitt of Beaver Dam, Wis., Riley (fiancé Dustin Hoefs) of Wauwatosa, Wis., Quinn Kruel of Wauwatosa, Wis., Dan (Sarah) Blankenship of Huntsville, Ala., Kevin (Alexandra) Blankenship of Huntsville, Ala., and Ben Kruel of Waupun, Wis.; her twin sister, Lila (Woody) Feggestad of Sun Prairie, Wis.; her sister, Lonie Schlefke of Fox Lake, Wis.; other relatives and friends. Lois was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Lee Schlefke.
If desired, memorials may be made in Lois Kruel’s name to the YMCA of Beaver Dam (where she was a member), or the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org/act/donate for the continued care, support, and research for all those affected by Alzheimer’s.
The KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
