FOX LAKE - Lois Dawson, 90, of Fox Lake, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Anchor Communities in Fox Lake.
Lois was born October 17, 1928, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Claude and Ethel Putnam. Lois was a graduate of Waupun High School. On May 8, 1950, she married Donald Wienke. Following their marriage the couple resided in Fox Lake all their married lives. On January 15, 1976, Donald passed away. On July 15, 1981, she married William Dawson and they resided in Fox Lake. Lois was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Fox Lake. She loved to play cards and enjoyed her family immensely. She enjoyed sewing, canning, and her raspberry patch was her pride and joy. Lois spent the winter months in Yuma, Ariz.
Lois is survived by five children: Richard (Sally) Wienke of Kenosha, Janet Sperger of Waupun, Robert (Anita) Wienke of Show Low, Ariz., Russell Wienke of Fox Lake, and Karen (John) Boortz of Tillmook, Ore.; 19 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; three step-children: John (Sharon) Dawson of Dublin, Ohio, Michael (Maureen) Dawson of Mont., and Julie (John) King of Danville, Calif.; sisters-in-law: Shirley Janczak and Jean Garczynski; and a special family friend, Mary Miller of Beaver Dam.
Lois was preceded in death by her husbands: Donald Wienke and William Dawson; a son, Ronald Wienke; a son-in-law, Courtland "Butch" Sperger Jr.; a brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Marguerite Putnam.
Services for Lois Dawson will be held Friday, August 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Fox Lake with Pastor David Nottling officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Friday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)