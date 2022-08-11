May 6, 1942—Aug. 9, 2022

BARABOO—Lois Emhoff, age 80, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully with her husband by her side on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at home. Lois, daughter of Arthur and Cecelia (Eckstein) Leidig was born May 6, 1942. She was a graduate of Prairie du Sac High School. On June 29, 1963 she was united in marriage to Paul Emhoff. Lois worked as a painter for the Olin Corp for many years until her retirement. She loved hunting, fishing, playing cards with friends and family, doing crafts and spending time with family.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Paul; children: Melissa Vernon, Tyler (Krystal Jacobson) Emhoff; grandchildren: Justin Emhoff, Amber Vernon, Kayla Emhoff, Kacie Emhoff; sisters: Eunice Sopher and Mary Ann Hartmann; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Robert Leidig; and her sister, Audrey Markee.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Jay Poster officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.