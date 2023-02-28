Dec. 15, 1938—Feb. 23, 2023

Lois J. Luther, 84, passed away unexpectedly on February 23, 2023, at UW Hospital in Madison, WI. She was born to Ruth and Jim Hillcoat in Chicago, IL, on December 15, 1938. She was a proud member of the Baraboo High School Class of 1957 and 1959 graduate of Mt. Sinai Hospital Nursing School in Milwaukee. She was united in marriage to Roy Luther, the love of her life for almost 62 years, on October 15, 1960.

Lois was the second oldest of six children, and her earliest memories were of being raised in Chicago in a house filled with love. The family moved to Baraboo, her beloved mother’s home town, in 1949. Lois cherished the memories of growing up in Baraboo with her five siblings. She was active in the Congregational Church youth program, Barateen, played the french horn and twirled baton, and was the Queen of her 9th grade semi-formal. Of course, her fondest memory was meeting Roy while giving lunch-time dance lessons to farm boys in the high school gym.

Lois went on to pursue her dream of becoming a nurse. She loved helping her patients and was grateful for her nursing education and lifelong friends made at Mt. Sinai. She and Roy moved to Brookfield in 1968 where they raised their two sons and daughter. Lois was the heart of her family, an ever-thoughtful, ever-giving, ever-loving Mom and wife. The family spent weekends and Holidays in Baraboo, always staying connected to their extended family and childhood friends. Lois treasured her siblings, and when she and her sisters got together, the laughter was infectious!

Lois was an avid golfer, and loved spending time in Florida with family and friends. She held her faith dear, and was a devoted member of St. Dominic’s Parish in Brookfield, WI and St. Joseph’s Parish in Baraboo, WI. At age 83 Lois published her memoir, Gift Accepted. She was fond of saying “Every day is a gift” and certainly lived her motto.

She is survived by her children: Geoff Luther, Theresa (Tom) Johnson; daughters-in-law: Marsha Luther and Tammy Luther; grandchildren: Jake Luther, Kelly (Tyler Hardyman) Luther, Trent Luther, Kayla Luther, Colin Johnson, and Ben Johnson; her siblings: Geri (Dick) Schoenoff, Darlene (Ed) Reichmann, and Dan (Marsha) Hillcoat; and many adoring nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roy; her beloved son, Steve; and siblings: Jan Sanger and Jim Hillcoat.

Throughout her life, Lois was known for her caring personality, love of animals and nature, and soft heart. Lois made fast friends wherever she went. To know her was to love her. We are broken-hearted to lose her, but know she is at peace with the love of her life, Roy, and other loved ones.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Jay Poster officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Continued visitation will be held on Wednesday at church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Vincent de Paul, Baraboo, Baraboo Food Pantry or SJS Cancer Support Team.