POYNETTE - On Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, Lois Jean Abel, devoted mother, grandmother, and dedicated teacher, passed away peacefully at home.
Lois was born on May 3, 1947, to Leo Edward Abel and Augusta Mae (Schultz). Lois graduated with a teaching degree from the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater. She started out substitute teaching, and soon found her home teaching in Poynette, where she taught for 30+ years. She retired in 2006, at the age of 59, but never truly retired. Besides her children and grandchildren, teaching was one of the greatest loves of her life. Even after retirement she couldn’t stay away. The Poynette students, great staff and loving friends kept her coming back. Lois also served her community as an EMT, and volunteered at the Poynette Food Pantry.
Lois is survived by her two children, Chad and Holly Abel; and three grandsons that she loved with her whole being, Dade Wolff, 19, stole her heart first, then came William Gruber, 10, who added to that love, and finally Gage Kendall, 7, who filled up the rest of her heart. She loved spending time with them, and was always there with a smile and a warm hug to let them know how much they meant to her. There’s nothing she wouldn’t have done for these boys.
You have free articles remaining.
Lois is also survived by her brother, Leo Abel (Bernice); and sister, Florence Bilkey (Earl); and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews and cousins. We can’t forget her dear friend, Chuck Hilgendorf, who she adored and shared many dinners with; her forever friend, Joy Handschke, who she had known for over 50 years; and the Magnificent 7 who were Lois’s best friends; Linda Redelings, Marilyn Kotnik, Pat Ponty, Sue Wilson, Jeanne Mutchler, and Jeanette Knutson. They all brought so much joy, happiness and laughter into her life! Lois couldn’t have asked for a better group of friends.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Arlington, with the Rev. Christopher Amen officiating. It was Lois’ wish to have her ashes scattered in Hawaii. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at the church.
The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)