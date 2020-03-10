Lois "Jean" Mesick (fna Martin), 84, Portage

Lois "Jean" Mesick (fna Martin), aged 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by her sons and closest family on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, due to complications following a stroke.

She was born on June 7, 1935, in Schaffer, Mich. and grew up on the family farm there. Jean married Bob Mesick on May 18, 1957, and they lived in the Pardeeville and Portage, Wis. area. They owned Bob & Jean’s Pardee Inn Restaurant in Pardeeville and Jean’s cooking was enjoyed by their many customers. Her infectious laugh and quick humor were always great assets to the restaurant. When not cooking for a crew, Jean enjoyed playing cards with friends, traveling and volunteering.

Jean is survived by her sons, Dale and Ron Mesick both of Portage; siblings, Gail (Gary) Tryan of Escanaba, Mich. and Michael (Karla) Martin of Marinette, Wis.; sister-in-law, Jo-Ann Martin of Weston, Wis.; step-siblings, Joanne Johnson of Bark River, Mich., Sonny Richer of Green Bay, Wis. and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Florence Martin (Richer), husband, son Kenny; brothers, Harold and Robert Martin; and sister-in-law, JoAnne Martin.

Private services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. GRASSE FUNERAL SERVICE in Pardeeville is serving the family.