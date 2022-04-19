March 31, 1931—April 12, 2022

RIO—Lois Lorraine Dott, 91 of Rio, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at her home. She was born March 13, 1931 in Sun Prairie, the daughter of John and Sylvia (Reierson) Kenefick.

Lois attended school in Rio, graduating in 1949, she then went on to Columbia County Normal and graduated in 1951. She taught for three years in a country/one-room school. She met Jim Dott on a blind date and they were married in 1951, they lived in Hartford and then in Rio where they raised their family. She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, baptized, confirmed, and married there. She was involved in many church activities. Lois loved to entertain, often serving her specialty banana bread and Chex mix. She enjoyed ceramics, playing cards, bingo, trips “up north”; family vacations were always memorable.

You could always find Lois at her children’s, grandchildren’s, and great-grandchildren’s sporting events, concerts, and other school activities. Many hours were spent watching her birds and enjoying her flower gardens. Lois did a lot of substitute teaching and worked alongside the girls at Tender Times Childcare. She and Jim also spent many years together working at Jim’s Food Center.

Survivors include her children: Connie (Ken) Denure, Lola (Wes) Bortz, Lynn (Daniel) Bubolz, and Thomas (Kira) Dott; daughter-in-law Barb Dott (Dave); grandchildren: Matthew (Amber), Sophie, and Ella Denure; Sara Denure (Matt); Brian (Alissa) Oliver and Henry Dott; Jason (Erinn) and Ryland Dott; Aaron (Lindsay) and Jackson Dott, Melissa Benisch (Jim); Aubrey and Annalynn Benisch; Celina (Eric), Benjamin and Caleb Alvin; and Brayden Dott (Jessica); ten great-grandchildren; brothers: Don Kenefick, Loren (Jay) Kenefick; sisters-in-law: Dona Kenefick, Carol DeMeo (Paul), Gerry Dott; brother-in-law Robert Dott and many other relatives and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jim of 67 years; son Ronald; great-grandson Axton Smith at birth; sister Janice Neesam; brother Raymond Kenefick; sister-in-law Gladys Dott, and brother-in-law Jerry Dott.

Funeral service will be held Friday, April 22, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Rio with Rev. Jack Way officiating. Lois and Jim’s inurnment will take place at Ohio Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 21, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Grasse Funeral Home in Rio and again from 10:00 AM until the time of service Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial will be made to a charitable organization of the family’s choice. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.