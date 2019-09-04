JUNCTION CITY - Lois Louise Skarda passed away peacefully on August 25, 2019, at the age of 87. Lois was born in Prairie du Sac, Wis. to Carl and Flora Lenerz on September 8, 1931. She graduated from St. John Cathedral school in Milwaukee, Wis. in 1949, where she was an Honor Student. From there, Lois started her career of serving others by attending St. Mary’s School of Nursing.
After her graduation in 1952, she started working at Percy Jones Army Hospital in Battle Creek, Mich. While working there, she met Norman, a wounded Korean War soldier and they married at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Milwaukee on January 23, 1954. They moved to Oak Park, Ill., back to Milwaukee, then to Las Vegas and Santa Maria, Calif. Eventually, they made their way to Oregon in 1977, where they lived in Junction City, where Lois worked as a Nurse supervisor at Grand View Manor. Lois was a dedicated mother, grandmother, wife and Nurse. She enjoyed flowers and hummingbirds, as well as baking and sewing for her family and friends. Lois is survived by her six children, John, Peter, Ann, Steven, Thomas and Teresa; 12 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by Norman, who passed away in April.
A memorial service will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Eugene, Ore. Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at 12:15 p.m., with Rosary at 11:30 a.m. Funeral arrangements by Andreason’s Cremation & Burial Service, Springfield, Ore. Interment will be at Willamette National Cemetery alongside Norman.
