Lois M. Bradley, 83, of rural Pardeeville, went to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday, April 11, 2020. She never got over the loss of her husband and died of a broken heart. She was born May 28, 1936, in Randolph, the daughter of Art and Gertrude (Tamminga) Brandsma.

Lois graduated from Pardeeville HIgh School in 1954 and shortly thereafter started working as an operator at the Pardeeville Telephone Company. One day a handsome young man came in to pay his bill and he ended up becoming the love of her life. David and Lois were united in marriage June 11, 1955. Their love for each other was very special and an inspiration to others.

They farmed together in Princeton until 1960 when they bought what is now known as Bradley Farms in Pardeeville. Besides working alongside her husband on their dairy farm, they enjoyed going to many church, community, and family functions, going for rides around the countryside and eating out at their favorite restaurants. Lois had a passion for antiques and making beautiful wreaths and flower arrangements and had many sales in her little red barn. She was an avid baker and was always sharing her cookies and pies with her grandchildren, family, and friends.