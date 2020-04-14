Lois M. Bradley, 83, of rural Pardeeville, went to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday, April 11, 2020. She never got over the loss of her husband and died of a broken heart. She was born May 28, 1936, in Randolph, the daughter of Art and Gertrude (Tamminga) Brandsma.
Lois graduated from Pardeeville HIgh School in 1954 and shortly thereafter started working as an operator at the Pardeeville Telephone Company. One day a handsome young man came in to pay his bill and he ended up becoming the love of her life. David and Lois were united in marriage June 11, 1955. Their love for each other was very special and an inspiration to others.
They farmed together in Princeton until 1960 when they bought what is now known as Bradley Farms in Pardeeville. Besides working alongside her husband on their dairy farm, they enjoyed going to many church, community, and family functions, going for rides around the countryside and eating out at their favorite restaurants. Lois had a passion for antiques and making beautiful wreaths and flower arrangements and had many sales in her little red barn. She was an avid baker and was always sharing her cookies and pies with her grandchildren, family, and friends.
Lois was a devoted Christian and a member of North Scott Baptist Church where she was active in Missionary Mates, Sunday School, social committees, choir, and was the floral director for many years. She will be remembered as a kind and generous person by all who knew her.
Lois will be sadly missed by her children Michael (Diana) Bradley of Pardeeville and Jayne Richards of Gilbert, Ariz.; her five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Chet Bradley of Sun Prairie, sister-in-law, Marilyn Bradley of Pardeeville and many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, David; her sisters, Ardiss Wilcox, Carol Haynes, Iva Taylor, Lucille Wopat, Betty Cook, and Joyce Dykstra; and brother, Ed Brandsma.
Under the current circumstances, a private graveside service and interment will be held at Pardeeville Cemetery with Rev. Matt Brant officiating. We would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. A special thank you to Agrace Hospice Care and Grasse Funeral Home for their services. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. GRASSE FUNERAL SERVICE in Pardeeville is serving the family.
