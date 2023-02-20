April 25, 1932 – Feb. 17, 2023

WEST BARABOO—Lois Mae Gibson, “one of the sweetest ladies you’d ever meet”, died at the age of 90, on Friday, February 17 2023.

Lois had diabetes for many years which she learned to deal with. Then she successfully survived a heart surgery in 2021 at the age of 89, but finally was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in May of 2022. Being 90 years old, Lois chose not to pursue treatment for the diagnosis of cancer. She accepted the fact that she’d lived a good life of 90 years and prayed she’d just die peacefully in her sleep one day. To the glory of God she went several months without much pain at all. She became weaker and more tired but didn’t have much discomfort until just recently. Her health began to suffer from what was assumed to be the cancer. Lois had experienced a couple of significant falls, then her body began to weaken quickly once the cancer took hold of her just within the last few weeks. Her fighting spirit wore out as well and was ready to go to her heavenly home. She was so tired. She wanted to live to be 92 she said, but the Lord called her home in His perfect timing. She’ll be so missed!

Lois was born to Louis and Helen Truax in Weirton, West Virginia in 1932. She married Darrell Swiger in 1952 and they had a family of five children. The family moved from Illinois to Wisconsin in the late 1960’s where they made their home in White Creek , WI.

Lois took her first job in Wisconsin as a cook for the Castle Rock Grade School in White Creek. She also taught Sunday school and sang in the choir at the White Creek Church. She held various jobs through-out her life including a favorite, cashier at IGA store in Adams, WI., a cashier/bookkeeper at Lake Delton Mobile Station and a Clerk at Winnebago Gift Shop in Wisconsin Dells. She was a hard worker her entire life, but at the same time a great mother. Lois worried and prayed for her children until her last breath was taken.

Lois will be remembered as one whom loved to talk and visit with friends. She was a wonderful mother, a dedicated employee and a loved homemaker. After her children were raised and became adults, she found a love and a talent for shooting pool. She was proud of the several trophies she had received for her wins. In the most recent year, she spent much time feeding the squirrels and the birds, cooking, talking with her children on the phone, and she found a love for doggies, as she spent much time with her daughter’s dogs giving them treats and taking care of the house while her daughter was at work.

Lois was preceded in death by her first husband, Darrell Swiger in 1981. A few years later, she met Arthur Gibson of Baraboo, who had lost his own beloved spouse. Lois and Arthur married in 1992 and had a marriage of 26 years before Arthur preceded her in death in 2018 at the age of 92.

Lois and Arthur “Vern” Gibson had many many good times together visiting family and friends and going for breakfast. They enjoyed traveling, fishing and just enjoyed life. Those two loved to laugh and tell stories. They especially loved spending time with Arthur’s much loved nephew, Dan Hiller and his wife, Ruth. Lois loved Ruth so very much!

Lois was one of eight siblings, five sisters and two brothers. She has one surviving sibling, a brother, Carl Truax (Jeannie) of Pittsburg. PA.

Also surviving are her children, Darrell Swiger Jr. (Barbie) of Duluth MN, Larry Swiger of Adams, William Swiger of Necedah, Rebecca Swiger of West Baraboo, Mark Swiger of Fort Atkinson, and her daughter, through her marriage to Arthur Gibson, Julie Rose (Dennis) of Baraboo. Lois also leaves behind many grandchildren and great grandchildren and her favorite doggie, Sprout. Her nieces and nephews will miss her as well. She was great at keeping in touch with them even in her elderly years.

In addition to her two husbands and six siblings, Lois was preceded in death by a beloved granddaughter, Chelsie Swiger,

Lois’ spirit is gone from her earthly body here, but she began her eternal life in heaven on February 17, 2023 because of her faith in Jesus Christ. Lois had confessed her faith in Jesus Christ as her Savior and she knew He was her only way to access heaven. She believed what the Word of God says.

Romans 3:23, “For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God.” We have all sinned. We have all done things that are displeasing to God. There is no one who is innocent. Romans 3:10-18 gives a detailed picture of what sin looks like in our lives.

Romans 6:23b, teaches us about the consequences of sin: “For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.” The punishment that we have earned for our sins is death. Not just physical death, but eternal death!

Romans 6:23: “But the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.”

Romans 5:8, declares, “But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us.” Jesus Christ died for us! Jesus’ death paid for the price of our sins. Jesus’ resurrection proves that God accepted Jesus’ death as the payment for our sins.

Romans 10:9: “That if you confess with your mouth Jesus as Lord, and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved.” Because of Jesus’s death on our behalf, all we have to do is believe in Him, trusting His death as the payment for our sins—and we will be saved!

Romans 10:13, says it again, “for everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved.” Jesus died to pay the penalty for our sins and rescue us from eternal death. Salvation, the forgiveness of sins, is available to anyone who will trust in Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior.

Lois will be missed here greatly but, she’ll be united in heaven with all people that place their faith in Jesus Christ as Savior.

John 3: 16: For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.

God is good all the time!

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. noon, on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Crossway Baptist Church, 1007 Washington Ave., Baraboo, with Pastor Bob Buchanan officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial will take place in Walnut Hill Cemetery, Baraboo. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Crossway Baptist Church, specifically for the Bus Ministry. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family with arrangements.