July 23, 1929—Feb. 17, 2023

Lola Arndt, age 93, passed away on February 17, 2023, after a brief stay at the Markesan Resident Home.

Lola was born on July 23, 1929, in Dalton, WI, the youngest of six children of John B. and Effie E. (Gray) Ring. She attended Rock Hill grade school, graduated from Markesan High School with the class of 1947, and from Oshkosh Teachers College in 1950. Lola had been an elementary teacher, having taught in Ripon, Markesan and Weyauwega.

On December 26, 1952, she married Dean E. Arndt at Zion Lutheran Church in Kingston. The couple lived in Kingston, Weyauwega and Middleton. Lola moved to Markesan in 2005.

Having been baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith, she was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Markesan at the time of her death.

Lola was an avid antique and Christmas memorabilia collector. She trimmed many trees for her home each year. She enjoyed flowers and growing them. Family was important to her and she was always a part of the gatherings.

Lola is survived by nieces and nephews: Cynthia (Ken) Burmania, John (Jeana) Hein, James (Lenita) Hein, Cathleen (Pat) McGowan, Orville Stobb, Patsy Knight, Joan Knight, Beverly Meyers, Ed (Susan) Giraldo, Viola (Ron) Mueller, Donald (Diane) Radowski, Diane Kosbab, Vern Hudachek and other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dean E. Arndt in 2003; siblings: Nyla (Walter) Knight, Edmund (Blanche) Ring, Jessie (Dr. Orrin E.) Meyers, Clifton (Esther) Ring and Edith (Eugene) Hein. Sisters in law Phyllis (Fabio) Giraldo and Carol (Eddie) Radowski. Nieces and nephews Diane, Keith and Arnold Knight, Jack (Janice) Meyers, Colleen (Ring) Stobb, Christine (Ring) and Ed Koenen, Bruce Kosbab, Mary Hudachek and infant nieces.

She was Aunt Lola to many and was blessed to have many family members and friends who cared for her.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 65 W. Catherine St. in Markesan, WI, with Pastor Jason Jobs officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date in the Kingston Cemetery.

If desired, memorials in Lola’s name may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church.

The family wishes to thank the following for their kindness shown to Lola, Chuck and Jean Daye, officer Cody McClean, the staff of the Southern Green Lake County Ambulance service, Waupun Memorial Hospital, Markesan Resident Home and Pastor Jason Jobs for his prayers and visits.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Markesan is honored to be serving the family.

You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.