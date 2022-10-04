 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lolita Syens

RANDOLPH—Lolita Merna Syens, age 89, of Randolph, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Randolph Health Services.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church, 335 Jones Drive, Randolph.

A funeral service for Lolita will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022, with Pastor Anthony Straseske. Burial will follow at Randolph Cemetery. Memorials may be established to Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church.

