Lolita Syens

RANDOLPH—Lolita Merna Syens, age 89, of Randolph, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Randolph Health Services.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church, 335 Jones Drive, Randolph.

A funeral service for Lolita will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022, with Pastor Anthony Straseske. Burial will follow at Randolph Cemetery. Memorials may be established to Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church.