Lolita Syens

July 28, 1933—Sept. 29, 2022

RANDOLPH—Lolita Merna Syens, age 89, of Randolph, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Randolph Health Services.

Lolita was born on July 28, 1933, in Randolph, WI, the daughter of Amos and Myrna (Jenkins) Dobbratz. She was a graduate of Randolph High School, Class of 1951.

Lolita was united in marriage to Alfred Syens on June 15, 1951, at Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and aunt. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and caring for her niece and nephews.

Lolita was an avid reader, enjoyed cooking, sewing, knitting and crocheting. Her faith was strong, she lived for the Lord and family. Lolita was a member of Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Lolita is survived by four children: Alan (Sally) Syens, Sun Prairie, Todd (Joan) Syens, Surprise, AZ, Lois (Scott) Stanton, Waupaca, and Scott Syens of Randolph; four granddaughters: Melinda (Ben) Caldwell, Danielle (Benjamin) Jarvis, Jaime (Tom Bach) Syens, and Dawn (Greg) Dalton; great-grandchildren: Ashlynn, Boaz, and Aiden; three brothers: Dave (Bev) Dobbratz, Eugene (Elaine) Dobbratz, Jon (Winky) Dobbratz; brother-in-law, Harold Tessmann; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Alfred in 2003; four sisters: Lois (Charles) Zuhlke, Norma (Jack) Banes, Dorothy Chambers, Bernice (Harold) Tessmann; special family friend, Kathy Nehmer.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church, 335 Jones Drive, Randolph.

A funeral service for Lolita will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022, with Pastor Anthony Straseske. Burial will follow at Randolph Cemetery. Memorials may be established to Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Randolph Community Funeral Home

Community Funeral Homes

Waupun ~ Randolph ~ Markesan