Lomonof, Patricia A.

NEW LISBON - Patricia A. Lomonof, 86, of New Lisbon, passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Crestview Nursing Home, New Lisbon. She was born on Jan. 10, 1935, in Chicago, Ill., to Walter and Alice (West) Raddatz. On Nov. 28, 1953, she was united in marriage to Walter Lomonof in Chicago. He preceded her in death on July 23, 2002. Pat worked for Western Electric as an assembly worker. After retirement, Walt and Pat relocated to the Tomah area.

She is survived by her children, Diane (David) Baldwin of New Lisbon, William (Diane) of Lisle, Ill., and Steven (Kelly) of Maysville, Ga.; grandchildren, Jesse and Vincent Small, Megan and Kevin Lomonof, Vanessa, Erica, and John Baldwin; great-grandchildren, Michael and Payton Small, Gabriel Cabrera, Graham and Elyne Baldwin; two brothers; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was further preceded in death by her husband, Walter; a daughter, Nancy Lomonof; and seven siblings.

A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 9 at 10 a.m., at QUEEN OF THE APOSTLES PARISH AT ST. MARY'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 303 W. Monroe St., Tomah. Monsignor David Kunz will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the SONNENBURG FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah, and on Friday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the services. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.