Loomans, Richard C.

Richard was born in Fond du Lac on April 5, 1935, to Richard H. and Margaret Loomans. Richard "Dick" grew up in the Waupun and Alto area and attended Waupun Schools. On Dec. 24, 1954, he married his high school sweetheart, AnnaBelle Backhaus. They started married life at Fort Benning near Columbus, Ga., where Richard served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956. Richard was a career journeyman electrician, and after retiring he drove bus for Johnson Bus Service. Richard and AnnaBelle enjoyed their yearly trips to Florida to visit friends. He also enjoyed working in his shop fixing and repairing anything that was broken, as he was a "jack of all trades."