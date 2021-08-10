Loomans, Richard C.

FOND DU LAC - In loving memory of Richard C. Loomans, age 86, of Fond du Lac, who passed away peacefully at his home on Aug. 7, 2021.
Richard was born in Fond du Lac on April 5, 1935, to Richard H. and Margaret Loomans. Richard "Dick" grew up in the Waupun and Alto area and attended Waupun Schools. On Dec. 24, 1954, he married his high school sweetheart, AnnaBelle Backhaus. They started married life at Fort Benning near Columbus, Ga., where Richard served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956. Richard was a career journeyman electrician, and after retiring he drove bus for Johnson Bus Service. Richard and AnnaBelle enjoyed their yearly trips to Florida to visit friends. He also enjoyed working in his shop fixing and repairing anything that was broken, as he was a "jack of all trades."
Survivors include his wife, AnnaBelle of 66 years; children, Vicki Stoffel (Nick), Brian (Patti), Paul (Amy), David (Leonita), Bruce (Barb), and Mitch (Kim); grandchildren, Becky Westra (Jeremy), Sara Zeman (Phil), Lindsay Farley (Chris), Jason Loomans (Rachel), Holli Kropp (Peter), Paul Jr. Loomans (Libby), Eric Loomans (Lindy), Adrian Friese, Fulton Friese (Kaylee Muellenbach), Ashley Loomans, Samantha Stone (Dan), Brynna Loomans, Devin Loomans, Danny Loomans (Jack Kendall), and Sydney Loomans; great-grandchildren, Maggie and Mason Westra, Gavin Zeman, Collin, Emma and Jerrik Farley, Hannah and Tessa Loomans, Celly and Daxlee Loomans, Lettie Loomans, and Olivia Stone; brother, Tom (Charmaine) Loomans; sister-in-law, Diane Loomans; and many nieces and nephews.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Dave and Mark; sister, Sallie; and granddaughter, Rachelle Loomans.
Richard's wishes were to have a private family ceremony. Burial services will be at Highland Memorial Gardens in Beaver Dam, Wis.
The family thanks the Fond du Lac Rescue and Police Department, along with Don Kurki of Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory.
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com. (920) 921-4420
