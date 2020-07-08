Loper, Russell C.

SAUK CITY - Russell C. Loper, age 76, passed away on July 1, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family and faithful dog, Roxy. Russ grew up on the family farm in Roxbury, Wis., where he learned life lessons and skills. He graduated in 1961 from Sauk City High School and maintained life-long friendships with his classmates. Russ served in the U.S. Army and in later years enjoyed the camaraderie of his fellow servicemen at the VA. Russ had many friendships through various occupations, his love of sports, (the Packers, Brewers, Badgers and local talent), especially fast-pitch softball. Russ was well known for his athletic ability in fast-pitch softball, especially stealing bases; just ask Stoney Birkrem! Russ enjoyed fishing trips to Canada and hunting trips to Colorado with Larry Roelke and his sons-in-law. Trips to Paxton, Neb., found a loving extended family, which held a very special place in his heart. Russ was a creative gardener of vegetables and flowers in the Roxbury area, which many admired.