Lord, Brittany Nicole

BARABOO - Brittany Nicole Lord, age 31, of Baraboo, passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 5, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison from complications of pneumonia. She was born in Portage to Robert and Tracy Lord on Aug. 10, 1989, and graduated from Baraboo High School in 2007. Brittany was a people person; she had the ability to light the room and make people laugh with her sense of humor. She liked to dance, listen to music and wasn't afraid to share her point of view. Though she touched many lives, it was her children and her fiancé, Aaron, who were her center of attention; Brittany loved being a mom, and spending time with her family was so important to her. She will be remembered for her sense of style.
Brittany is survived by her fiancé, Aaron Burton; three children, Jazlyn, Jordan and Jenesa; and her mother, Tracy (Josh) Holliday. She is also survived by three siblings, Hunter Holliday, Brody Holliday and Hayley Lord; niece, Olivia Holliday; as well as mother-in-law, Julie Fowler; and grandparents, Gordon (Bonnie) Ducas, Diane Riley and Sue Goodhue. Brittany is further survived by special friend, Heather Jones; and several other extended family members.
Brittany is preceded in death by her father; uncle, Billy Ducas; grandfather, Greg Goodhue; and father-in-law, Blake Fowler.
A funeral for Brittany Lord will be held on Friday, April 9 at 11 a.m. at the CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME in Oxford. Visitation will take place on Thursday evening from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and again on Friday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service. Burial will follow the service at the Oxford Village Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the family for a memorial that will be established in Brittany's name.
Crawford Funeral and Cremation Service of Oxford and Montello is honored to be serving the family. www.CrawfordFH.com
