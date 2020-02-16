Lorena J. McElroy Bystol, 94, Portage

PORTAGE - Lorena J. McElroy Bystol, age 94, of Portage, passed into the presence of Christ her Savior on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.

Lorena was born on March 25, 1925, in Hecla, South Dakota, the oldest of five children of Claude and Ruby (Zeller) Hersey. The family moved to a small farm near Montello in 1929. She graduated from Endeavor High School, then attended Vocational Business School in Fond du Lac before being hired as a secretary for the Agricultural Adjustment Administration in Montello. In 1944, she became chief clerk of the Marquette County Draft Board in Westfield. In 1947, she was hired as secretary for the Marquette County Welfare Department in Montello. During her employment in Montello, she cared for the needs of her paternal grandparents until their deaths.

On May 31, 1952, Lorena Hersey and Dean McElroy were united in marriage, and took up residence in Portage. They lived in the same home throughout their 51 years of marriage. Dean went to his Heavenly home May 7, 2003. Lorena McElroy and Martin Bystol were united in marriage May 20, 2008, at Faith Baptist Church, in Portage. The Lord chose to take Martin to Heaven on October 13, 2008.

