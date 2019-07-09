Loretta Claggett, 99, of Waupun, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, at Anchor Communities, in Brandon.
The family extends their sincere appreciation to Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home that served our family during this time of loss. We want to thank the ladies of Union-Congregational Church, who served a wonderful dinner. We are especially grateful to Rev. Robert Sherwood, for ministering the love of Jesus to our family. Thank you to Sue Stelsel for the music. We also want to thank Anchor Communities, Agnesian Hospice, and Harbor Haven, for their loving care and concern. We are overwhelmed with the love and support of everyone during this difficult time.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)