Feb. 27, 1958—March 25, 2022
WATERTOWN—Lori A. Shonts, age 64 of Watertown, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022.
Lori was born on February 27, 1958, the daughter of Charles and Barb (Drake) Shonts.
In honoring her wishes, private family services will be held. Inurnment will take place at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may view or sign the family’s guestbook at www.cstonefs.com.
