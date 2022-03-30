Feb. 27, 1958—March 25, 2022

WATERTOWN—Lori A. Shonts, age 64 of Watertown, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022.

Lori was born on February 27, 1958, the daughter of Charles and Barb (Drake) Shonts.

In honoring her wishes, private family services will be held. Inurnment will take place at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun.

Inurnment will take place at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun.