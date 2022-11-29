Lori J. Vujnovich, age 61, died peacefully at home on Saturday, November 26, 2022, with her family at her side. There will be a memorial gathering at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Monday, December 5, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. The memorial service will follow at the funeral home on Monday at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Eric Taylor officiating. Lori was born on May 12, 1961 to Marvin and Muriel (Roberts) Rahn in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. She was a 1979 graduate of Randolph High School. Lori was united in marriage with Larry Vujnovich Jr. on October 27, 1990 and was blessed with two children. Some of her favorite memories as a family included gardening, ice fishing, and racing the go-kart around the yard. Lori worked at Walmart for 17 years. She enjoyed spending time with family, whether it be watching football or sitting by a campfire. Lori loved caring for and watching the birds in her backyard. She also had quite the green thumb and enjoyed tending to her flowers. She looked forward to Christmas morning each year and held a child-like love for Santa Claus. We find comfort knowing that this Christmas she is spending it with her husband. Lori is survived by her children, Jordan (Carrie) Vujnovich of Beaver Dam, and Meagan Vujnovich of Pardeeville; granddaughter, Autumn; mother, Muriel Jovle; brothers, Dan (Leann) Rahn and Bill Rahn; brother-in-law, Steve (Jen) Vujnovich; nephews, Skylar Rupnow, Andy Vujnovich, and Cameron Vujnovich; many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry; father; step-father, Julian Jovle; mother-in-law, Judy (Nehmer) Vujnovich; and grandparents, Walter and Mabel Rahn and Theresa and Hugh Roberts. The family would like to send a thank you to Hillside Hospice for their care and support. A sincere thank you to nurses Patty, Lisa, and Moria. The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. www.KoepsellFH.com.