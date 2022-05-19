BEAVER DAM—Lori L. Schaus (Laufer), 67, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at UW Hospital in Madison.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
A full obituary will appear in about a week.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)