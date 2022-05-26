May 24, 1954—May 12, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Lori L. Schaus, age 67, of Beaver Dam, died Thursday, May 12, 2022, at UW Hospital in Madison.

There will be a memorial gathering at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Friday, June 3, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:50 p.m. A memorial service will follow at the funeral home on Friday beginning at 5:00 p.m. with Deacon Randy Wells officiating.

Lori was born on May 24, 1954, in West Bend, WI, to Francis and Muriel (Moths) Laufer. After graduating from West Bend High School, she attended several schools in the UW system. On May 27, 1972, Lori was united in marriage with Charles Schaus. Together they co-owned Schaus’ Bakery for over ten-years. Lori currently worked for Guaranty Title Services, where she’s worked for the past 30-years.

Lori looked at every day as a gift – even those days that weren’t going so well. She took pleasure in the simply things in life like feeding the ducks at Swan Park, taking the dogs for walks, getting a pedicure and listening to the toads croak. Family was the most important thing to Lori and she loved being around family and friends. She always loved going for ice cream with her husband and then going down by the lake, or going on vacation to Vermillion Lake in Minnesota.

Survivors include her husband, Charles Schau of Beaver Dam; two children: Matt (Beth) Schaus of DeForest and Julie Schaus of Madison; her grandson, Carsten Schaus; four siblings: Jim (Donna) Laufer of Kewaskum, Sue (Tom) Cramer of Tower, MN, Janice (Edward) Haug of West Bend, Lee (Nathan Walker) Laufer of Bayside; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, and her beloved dogs.

Lori was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Carol Laufer.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family.