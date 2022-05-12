Dec. 27, 1958—May 7, 2022

NECEDAH—Lori S. Johnson, age 63, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa, WI. A gathering of friends and family will take place from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Friday.

Lori was born on December 27, 1958, in Beaver Dam, WI to the late Clark and Barbara (Neuman) Derge. She was a member of the Oconomowoc High School graduating Class of 1977. Lori married the love of her life, James Johnson, on May 20, 1978, at St. Jerome in Oconomowoc, WI.

She worked for Ocean Spray Cranberries for 20 years, retiring in 2016. Lori was also the Treasurer for the Town of Finley for many years.

In her free time you could find Lori at rummage sales or antique malls. She enjoyed spending time outside in the yard and going camping with family and friends. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Lori is survived by her husband of 43 years, James Johnson; children: Benjamin (Amanda) Johnson, Kristina Voss, Nichole (Lukas) Manning, Andrea (Jeff) Kundert; grandchildren: Jack, Brianna, Brandon, Trevor, Emmett, Jillian, Oliver, Cooper, Wyatt; siblings: Brian (Karen) Derge, Steven (Suzanne) Derge, Guy (Terri) Derge, Amy Dean; and many extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Susan Paulson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Lori Johnson to Mayo Clinic for Dementia Research on the Rochester Campus, 200 First St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905.