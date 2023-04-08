July 13, 1929—April 2, 2023

WAUPUN—Lorna Buteyn, 93, of Waupun, passed away Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Waupun Memorial Hospital.

Lorna was born July 13, 1929 in North Freedom, WI, the daughter of William and Anna (Kapelke) Schweitzer. When Lorna was two, she and her family moved to Waupun. Lorna was a graduate of Waupun High School, Class of 1947.

On July 31, 1948 she married Milford Buteyn in Waupun where they resided all their married lives. Lorna was employed for many years at Gysbers Grocery Store and later at National Rivet and Shaler Co. in Waupun for 25 years and retired in 1990.

Lorna was a charter member of Trinity Reformed Church in Waupun where she was active in women’s ministries. Lorna cherished her time spent with family.

Lorna is survived by her daughter, Carol (Dan) Harmsen of Hartford; two grandsons: Derek (Amanda) Harmsen of Waupun and Grant (Megan) Harmsen of Cedarburg; three great-grandchildren: Brayden, Noah, and Cash; sister, Marion Redeker of Waupun; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Milford, in 1979; two infant daughters: Marsha and Karen; her parents; four brothers-in-law: William Edward Buteyn, Marvin Buteyn, Donald Buteyn, and Glen Redeker.

Funeral services for Lorna Buteyn will be held Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun with Rev. Dennis Overlien officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at the Christian Home. The love shown and exceptional care was a blessing.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.