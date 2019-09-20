Lorna Emily Starks of Beaver Dam, Wis. died on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Heritage Homes in Watertown, Wis. She was 96.
Lorna was born on May 11, 1923, to Edward and Rose (Gresch) Thiel in Cherokee, Iowa. She grew up on a farm with twelve siblings.
In 1941, she married Charles E. Starks and they had four children: Gerald, Charles A., Rose and Michelle. In the early years, the family lived in Massachusetts and in Germany. After Charles E. retired from his career in the military, the family moved back to Wis.
Lorna worked at many local businesses throughout her life: Phoenix, Weyenberg Shoe Factory, Monarch Range and Green Giant. Prior to her retirement, she worked part-time greeting guests at Walmart; this was her favorite position.
Lorna enjoyed numerous things: gardening, attending auctions, traveling, sewing, crafting, collecting recipes and cooking. She loved spending time with her family. She cherished her friends and always looked forward to going out with them on Friday nights for fish fries and playing cards. She particularly enjoyed time spent with friends going on bus trips to The Fireside.
Lorna is survived by her daughter, Rose Gardner of Wash.; her sisters, Susan Rank and Janet Clark of Wis.; her grandchildren, Jennifer Starks, Jessica Starks, Lisa Contois, Dee Bergdoll and Doyle Buzzel; her great-grandchildren; her nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, three children and many relatives and friends.
Visitation for Lorna will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at St. Katharine Drexel Parish Mission Hall, 408 S. Spring St., Beaver Dam from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m. Fr. Erick Cassiano will serve as celebrant. Burial will take place at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Heritage Homes and Rainbow Hospice for the care they provided Lorna.
If desired, memorials in Lorna’s name can be directed to Rainbow Hospice, 147 W. Rockwell St., Jefferson, Wis. 53549 or Heritage Homes, 700 Welsh Rd., Watertown, WI 53098.
“I am with you always.” Matthew 28:20
CORNERSTONE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
