BEAVER DAM - Lorraine A. Link Sadowske, 91, of Beaver Dam passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Sylvan Crossings in Beaver Dam.
A visitation for Lorraine will be held on Thursday, July 25th from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. A funeral service will begin at 11:30 a.m. with Deacon Ed Cody officiating. Interment will follow at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
Lorraine Agnes was born on February 5, 1928 the daughter of Louis and Florence (Braker) Hatzinger in Beaver Dam. She was a graduate of Beaver Dam High School. She was married to Herbert G. Link, who passed away on April 26, 1976. She was later married to Leonard Sadowske, who passed away on July 6, 2013.
Lorraine was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Beaver Dam. In her earlier years, she was active in many groups in the parish. She enjoyed working with ceramics and also made ladies hats for a short time. Lorraine sold Avon for a number of years and enjoyed doing volunteer work. She liked collecting Hallmark figurines and loved going shopping with friends.
Lorraine is survived by her sons: Randall (Dianne) Link of Fond du Lac, Terry Link and Jeffrey Link both of Beaver Dam; step children Margaret (Floyd) Kitlinger of Hixton, and Thomas (Pamela) Sadowske of Waupun; step-daughter-in-law Dawn Sadowske and step-son-in-law Rodger Mattson; nine grandchildren, three step-grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren; and her brother Richard (Carlene) Hatzinger of Arizona. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband Herbert, second husband Leonard; her sister Norma Budde, her stepson Edward Sadowske and her stepdaughter Gladys Mattson.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences made be made at www.koepsellfh.com
