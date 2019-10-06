RANDOLPH - Lorraine Emily (Tessmann) Paul, age 92, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Randolph Health Services.
Lorraine was born on May 22, 1927, in Friesland, Wis., the daughter of Walter and Lula (Burbach) Tessmann, Sr. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Friesland, and attended Roosevelt Grade School and Randolph High School . Lorraine married Merwyn Paul on Aug. 31, 1944, in Iowa. Lorraine worked at Sentry Foods for 23 years. She enjoyed many bus trips and casino trips. Lorraine made many friends over the years on these trips. She also enjoyed baking her cookies and trying new recipes. Her baked beans were a real family favorite.
Lorraine is survived by her daughter, Gloria (Michael) Rutherford of Fox Lake; sons, Marvin (Charlotte) Paul of Beaver Dam, David (Janice) Paul of Randolph; a daughter-in-law, Louise Paul of Randolph; a brother, Harold Tessmann of Arizona; her grandchildren, Kathleen and Paul Schmidt, Brian (Mary) Paul, Darrin (Tracy) Paul, Kevin (Mindy) Paul, Scott (Jeri) Paul, Michelle Paul, Daniel (Heather) Paul and Sarah Saverino; twenty great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren and one on the way; close friends, Marlene and Alina; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Merwyn in 1964; a daughter, Kathleen in 1995; a son, Dennis in 2007; a granddaughter, Luann in 2008; a brother, Walter Tessmann, Jr.; a sister, Evelyn Schwandt; a brother-in-law, Floyd Schwandt; a sister-in-law, Bernice Tessmann and close friend, William Attlesey.
Visitation for Lorraine will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home, N7199 North Crystal Lake Road, Beaver Dam.
A funeral service for Lorraine will be held on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at 12 p.m. at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home with Pastor Nina Zick officiating. Burial will follow at Randolph Cemetery.
A memorial fund has been established in Lorraine’s name.
Randolph Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.
