Lorraine E. Wallintin

March 24, 1929—Sept. 22, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Lorraine E. Wallintin, age 93, formerly of Westford Township, died on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at the Charleston Memory Care in Beaver Dam.

There will be a memorial gathering at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Beaver Dam on Thursday, September 29, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow beginning at 11:30 a.m. with Fr. Will Arnold officiating. Inurnment will be at Annunciation Cemetery in the Town of Trenton, Dodge County, WI.

Lorraine Elizabeth Wallintin was born on March 24, 1929 in Fox Lake, WI to the late John and Augusta (nee Bauer) Tolsma. On August 5, 1953, Lorraine was united in marriage with Cyril Wallintin at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fox Lake. Lorraine was a former member of Annunciation Catholic Church in Fox Lake and was a current member of St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. She was also a member of the Fox Lake American Legion Auxiliary.

Survivors include her three sons: Mark (Deb) Wallintin of Oshkosh, and Tom and Jim Wallintin of Beaver Dam; her brother, Merlin (Shirley) Tolsma; two sisters-in-law: Marion Tolsma and and Marvel Tolsma; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; an infant son in 1957; three brothers, Arnold, Clarence, and Gerald Tolsma; and a sister-in-law, Elvina Tolsma.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.