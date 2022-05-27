April 19, 1928—May 24, 2022

Lorraine Joyce Traeder, 94, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the Reedsburg Senior Life Center.

She was born in Merrimac, on April 19, 1928, the fifth of five children to Gus and Ida (Blawusch) Gallus. The family later moved to Baraboo and Lorraine graduated from the Baraboo High School class of 1946. Lorraine loved her hometown of Merrimac and continued playing the church organ on Sunday mornings for many years.

Lorraine graduated from the Sauk County Teachers College and while there met the love of her life William “Bill” G Traeder. They were united in marriage on May 27, 1950. After college Lorraine taught grades 1-8 in a one room school near Reedsburg. Later, she joined the Wisconsin Dells school district teaching and then became principal at Big Springs School near Briggsville.

Lorraine always had a dream of owning her own business and on April 1, 1972, she and Bill opened Lorraine’s Gift Shop across from the Fire Department in downtown Reedsburg with her high school daughter, Peggy, as her only employee. Three years later, she and Bill moved her shop to Main Street in Reedsburg, expanding into the next building and adding fine jewelry sales and repair. In 1991, Lorraine expanded again acquiring the next two building and renaming the complex Lorraine’s Downtown Mini-mall. Gus, their son, daughter Peggy and son-in-law, Blaine, were all involved in the business ventures.

Lorraine was active in all things Reedsburg and served as president of the Reedsburg Chamber of Commerce, leading the Business Improvement District on the downtown street scape improvements and always willing to try something new to promote the Reedsburg area, including being the “star” in Living Windows Christmas Displays.

Lorraine and Bill enjoyed many travels together with trips to Europe, Australia, Hawaii, and many Able Trek trips to Branson to see her favorite entertainer Daniel O’Donnell. After Bill passed in 2003, she continued to do the work she loved, coming in nearly every day until retiring at 85-years young. She continued to be involved in the community and through her many customers who became friends, Kiwanis and playing euchre and bridge, and continued her love of music playing her own organ into her nineties.

Lorraine is survived by her children: Gustave (Susanne) Traeder and Peggy (Blaine) Albert; five grandchildren: Heather, Nathan (Ashley), and Jason Traeder all of Florida, William (Carly) Albert of Mound, MN, and Molly (Dan) Kremer of Stevens Point; great-grand daughter, Evelyn Lorraine Albert; sister-in-law, Marge Traeder; nephews: Michael, Richard, John Gallus and Paul Traeder.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William; siblings: Lucille Roberts, Harold, Donald and Marie Gallus; brother-in-law, John Traeder; nephews: Ron Roberts and Doug Gallus; special friend, Paul Marshall, with whom she shared many happy years after Bills passing.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Church in Reedsburg with Pastor Beth Voigt officiating. Interment will in Greenwood Cemetery. There will a visitation on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at the Farber Funeral Home, and on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St John Lutheran Church, Reedsburg Boys and Girls Club or the Reedsburg Senior Life Center.

A special thank you to all the Senior Life Center staff and Agrace Hospice Care for their compassionate care.

Blessed be the memory of Lorraine Traeder.