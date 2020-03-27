FORT ATKINSON - Lorraine Katherine Fowler, 87, of Fort Atkinson died peacefully in her home surrounded by family on March 24, 2020.

She was born March 6, 1933, to Joseph and Leona (Harder) Klavekoske in Beaver Dam, Wis.

After graduation from Beaver Dam High School, she married her high school sweetheart, Harold “Bud” Fowler on Oct. 3, 1953. They lived in Fort Atkinson the majority of their lives where Lorraine worked in health care. They raised three children, Susan (John) George of Fond Du Lac, Wis. Thomas of Ames, Iowa; and Wm (Cheryl) of Fort Atkinson.

Lorraine is survived by her children; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Judy George and Rose Klavekoske.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She was preceded in death by her husband; two grandchildren, Stacy Schink and Tanya George; three brothers, Albert, Richard, and Donald; and one sister, Delores.

Lorraine requested that special thanks go out to her friends for the warm friendships she enjoyed.

There are no plans for a service at this time.

NITARDY FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements.