March 20, 1921—Feb. 25, 2022

BARABOO—Lorraine Turner Kindschi, age 100, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at Oak Park Place. Lorraine, daughter of Clifford and Ada (Maxwell) Turner was born March 20, 1921 in Madison. On Sept. 10, 1941 she was united in marriage to Keith Kindschi at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Baraboo; he preceded her in death on June 11, 2002.

She enjoyed music, sewing, and being a part of many clubs and organizations in the community. A member of the Baraboo Music Club, she had a beautiful soprano voice and sang at many community events, weddings, funerals, etc. She also sang with the big bands at the Devil’s Lake Shelter Saturday night dances many, many years ago. She was a longtime member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ, working as the choir director for 35 years, singing in the choir for 75 years. She was also a member of the Women’s Fellowship for at least 60 years and managed the dining room for the UCC annual chili suppers for the last 35 years.

Lorraine was also the musical director for the Baraboo Theatre Guild for numerous shows and participated in countless shows there. She was an active volunteer with the Al Ringling Theatre, as head usher for many events at the theater, and at one time served on the Board of Directors.

She is survived by her children: Constance Kindschi Hegerfeld of Black Earth and Rick (Karen) Kindschi of Mazomanie; grandchildren: Kurt (Lauri) Kindschi, Mike (Yvette) Kindschi, Krista (Jason) Handel, Lisa (Steve) Flogel, Vicki Hegerfeld; great-grandchildren: Nick (Tacy) Peterson, Zach (Katrina) Peterson, Aaryn (Kali) Handel, Cale (Kylie) Handel, Kelsi Handel, Brennyn Flogel, Karsten Flogel, Hansen Flogel, Olivia Hegerfeld; great-greatgrandchildren: Layni, Blayke, Ellie, Zadia, and awaiting the arrival of two additional little ones.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Keith; sister, Marjorie Turner; and brother, John Turner.

A public visitation will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. followed by a memorial service. A private family burial will take place at a later date.

She was known for her love of orange, and her family encourages anyone attending the services to wear orange in some way to honor Lorraine.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Congregational UCC Church, Baraboo Theater Guild, or the Al Ringling Theatre.