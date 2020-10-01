Losch, Marjorie E.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. - Marjorie E. Losch, D.V.M., 87, of Hagerstown, Md., passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Commonwealth Senior Living in Hagerstown.

Born Oct. 18, 1932, in Brookfield, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Mathias Braun and Cecil McCann Braun.

Marjorie was a graduate of Wheaton College with a B.A. and also received a B.S., M.S. and D.V.M. from the University of Illinois. She began her practice in 1961 with her husband in Baraboo, Wis., for 28 years. She served on the Wisconsin Veterinary Examiners Board for four years, and eventually retired to Harpers Ferry, W.Va., to be near her family.

She is survived by three daughters, Carol Horne and husband, Roy, of Harpers Ferry, Susan Skidmore and husband, David, of Port Haywood, Va., and Patricia Lyons and husband, James, of Gerrardstown, W.Va.; three grandchildren, Aaron DeMan, Paula DeMan and Lenna Lyons; one great-granddaughter, Emma Raymo; faithful feline companion, Chester; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-mother, Estelle Braun; two sisters, Charlotte Beattie and Carol June Braun; three brothers, Robert Braun, Richard Braun and William Braun; and her late former husband, William Losch.