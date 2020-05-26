Loskot, Eric M.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BEAVER DAM - Eric M. Loskot, age 47, of Beaver Dam, passed away after a long battle with cancer on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam.

Eric was born on July 25, 1972, to Emil and Virginia (Leaveck) Loskot in Beaver Dam.

He is survived by several siblings along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends and was preceded in death by his parents.

Private family services will be held at a later date once all restrictions are lifted due to COVID-19.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.