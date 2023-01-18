Dec. 13, 1928—Jan. 15, 2023

MAYVILLE—Louis A. Benter, age 94, of Mayville, WI, was welcomed by his loving Savior on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Mayville.

Funeral services for Louis will take place on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mayville, WI with Rev. Traci A. Maass officiating. Visitation for Louis will be on Monday, January 23, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mayville. Interment will follow at St. Paul Cemetery in Mayville, WI. Military Honors will be conducted by the Mayville American Legion Post #69.

Louis was born the son of Alex and Olga (Dobberpuhl) Benter on December 13, 1928 in the township of Theresa. Louis was Veteran of the US Army and served in Germany. Louis was united in marriage to Hazel M. Schwantes on August 25, 1951.

He had retired from Mayville Metal in Mayville. He was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mayville and had served on church council and as an Usher. Louis was also a member of the Mayville American Legion Post #69 and he served on the Honor Guard. In his spare time, Louis was a skilled wood worker and enjoyed the Brewers. Alongside his wife Hazel, they helped take care of many people and also enjoyed delivering Meals on Wheels.

Louis is survived by his son, Gary (Laurie) Benter; grandchildren: Melissa Benter, Katie Vaughn; great-grandchildren: Addison and Lillian. Louis is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Louis is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Hazel, and sister, Erna Bahr.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to Prairie Ridge and SSM Hospice for all the care given to Louis.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com