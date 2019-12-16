Louis Anthoine, 82, Horicon

HORICON - Louis J. Anthoine III, age 82, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 14, surrounded by his wife in Horicon, Wis. "Louie" was born on Sept 18, 1937, to Louis John and Agnella (McDermott) Anthoine in Dubuque, Iowa.

Louie graduated high school in Dubuque from Loras Academy in 1955. After graduation he enlisted in the Army. Eventually, his love of history and education led him to pursue a career as an educator and in 1964 he graduated from UW-Platteville.

In May 1969, Louie was united in marriage to Sandra K. Kirkwood at in Dubuque, Iowa. He was a US History teacher at Horicon High School in Horicon, Wis. As a teacher, he was known for his quick wit as well as his firm yet fair no nonsense teaching and colorful wardrobe, handpicked by his wife. While teaching in Horicon, Louie coached several sports and spent many years as a driver's education teacher. In 1999, after 33 years of dedication to the field of education, Louie retired from teaching to spend time with his family.

Louie enjoyed hunting and fishing. He could spend hours in a tree or on a boat. Louie loved the outdoors and sharing those experiences with his children. He was an animal lover and never met a dog he couldn't charm. Louie was a member of the American Legion Post 157 and loved to golf.