Louis Karl Hutter

Dec. 15, 1948 Oct. 24, 2022

Lou was a Beaver Dam High School graduate. Received his BS from St. Norbert’s College in Green Bay WI. Studied in the PHD Pharmacology program at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee and The University of Arizona.

Lou worked 20 years as a research Scientist at the University of Arizona. In 1985, Lou was awarded patent from the United States Patent Office for “The Grindelia Patent” along with Co-Inventor Jerod Hoffman.

He spent the last decade of his illustrious career as a Phytochemist for Aveda in St. Paul, Mn a Estée Lauder company.

Lou had a passion for fishing trips in Minnesota with lifelong friends. He also enjoyed line dancing and playing cards. Lou was also an avid Arizona Wildcat and Wisconsin Badger fan.

Lou was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Marjorie Hutter. His brother Albert Hutter and niece Kayla Hutter Davis.

He is survived by his brother, Charles Hutter of Beaver Dam, WI; his nephews: Jason Hutter of Tucson. Az. Daniel (Patricia) Hutter of Green Lake, WI; his nieces: Gretchen Bade-Hutter, Emily Hutter; and many great nieces; nephews; family and friends.