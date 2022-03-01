SAUK CITY—Louis (Louie) N. Munz, 94, son of Norbert and Marie (Kaul) Munz, passed away on February 26, 2022 at Maplewood Nursing Home in Sauk City. Louie was raised on a farm in Lodi, WI, and worked there until 1952 when he entered the military service. Louis served from 1952-1954 with the 1st Bn., 2nd Armored Cavalry Regiment, the United States Constabulary. Upon discharge, he returned to Lodi and married Annabelle (Ann) Hanneman on February 12, 1955. They farmed for two years and then he worked for two years in a Lodi creamery making butter. In 1958, Louis went to work for the Lodi School District where he served as a custodian for 32 years. He worked part-time for 27 years as a custodian at St. Patrick’s Church in Lodi. He also worked part-time at Good Samaritan Nursing Home for 5 years. During his time in Lodi, he volunteered on the Lodi Fire Department.

Louie and Ann moved to Baraboo, where he served as a school crossing guard for several years. He was a member of the local Knights of Columbus, Greenwood Memorial VFW Post 987, and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. On May 21, 2016, he participated in the Badger Honor Flight accompanied by his son, Jeff. They fostered 16 children throughout the years. Louie enjoyed square dancing, fishing, hunting, traveling, and spending time with family. He loved working in his flower garden and often shared his flowers with others.

Louie is survived by his son Jeff (fiancee Andrea Marlega) Munz of Baraboo; special friend Marilyn Rohde; Grandchildren: Sheri (Rob) Flathau of Lodi, Michelle (Randy Alsmo) Schroeder of Morrisonville, Andrea (Tim Czajka) Frangieh of Baraboo, Eric Munz of Prairie Du Sac; Great-granddaughters: Olivia Flathau of Lodi and Victoria Frangieh of Baraboo; brother David (Kathy) Munz of Lodi, as well as many other relatives.

Louie was preceded in death by his parents; wife Ann; brothers: Eugene, Cletus, Robert, and Harland Munz; sisters: Lorraine Linsmeier, Margie Christianson, Rita Werla, and Cleo Hoffman; daughter Linda Schroeder, and grandson Michael Schroeder.

A Mass will be held March 3, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church at 11:00 A.M. with Fr. Jay Poster officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service. Redlin-Ertz funeral home is assisting the family.

The family would like to thank Maplewood Nursing home and Agrace Hospice for all the special care they have given Louie.