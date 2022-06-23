April 14, 1925—June 20, 2022

MERRIMAC—Louis Martin Sylvester, age 97, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his own home in Merrimac on Monday, June 20, 2022. He was born in Chicago on April 14, 1925 to the late John and Carmela Sylvester. He attended Steinmetz High School in Chicago, and enlisted in the United States Army serving until his honorable discharge in Jan. 1946. Louis served in the Pacific Theater and the Aleutian Islands during his time in the service.

He was united in marriage to Grace D’Aurelio on July 6, 1946, she preceded him in death on Aug. 12, 2004. They lived in Chicago and owned and operated the Addison Building Materials and HomeMart. In the late 1970’s they relocated to Merrimac where they owned and operated the Merrimac Mobil, Touch of Italy Cafe, and Sylvester’s Spa Tavern.

Louis was an avid golfer and loved to hunt and fish when he was younger and always looked forward to family events.

Louis is survived by his children: Rocco (Gail) Sylvester and Pattie (Robert) Ruda; grandchildren: Melanie Sylvester, Rocco, Jr.(Angela) Sylvester, Kevin (Heather) MacIntyre, and Monica Ruda; great-grandchildren: Gianna and Domenico Sylvester and Emma MacIntyre. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son John Louis

Sylvester; two great-grandchildren, Christian Avery and Rocco James III and five siblings.

A visitation will be held Friday, June 24, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., Sauk City. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022 with Fr. Christian Valenzuela at the funeral home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment with Military Honors will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Merrimac.

Louis’ family would like to thank the VA, Brightstar, Agrace Hospice of Baraboo for the guidance and the many caregivers who helped and assisted Louis, allowing him to remain in his own home.

