September 17, 1942—March 18, 2023

WATERTOWN—Louise Helen Baumgart, age 80, of Watertown, WI, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, March 18, 2023. She was born on September 17, 1942 to Alice (Schuman) and Hilmer Uttech in Watertown, WI. Louise was baptized into the Christian faith on October 11, 1942 and was confirmed into her baptismal faith on March 25, 1956. She attended Lutheran schools for most of her formal education: St John’s Lutheran School (elementary), Northwestern Preparatory School (highschool, ‘60), and Milwaukee Teachers College and Dr. Martin Luther College (Bachelors of Education, ‘63), with continuing education at UW-Whitewater.

Louise enjoyed teaching and taught many years at St. Luke’s Lutheran School (Kenosha, WI) and St. John’s Lutheran School (Jefferson, WI) before meeting and then marrying her husband, Rev. John J. Baumgart, on July 25, 1975, who was then serving as a pastor at Immanuel Lutheran in Campbellsport, WI. After starting their family in Campbellsport, Louise and John moved to Florida in 1978. At Faith Lutheran Church in St. Petersburg, where her husband served as pastor, Louise assisted in starting a preschool. Louise also enjoyed teaching at the Science Center of Pinellas County while raising their children in Florida.

After they returned to Wisconsin in 1991, Louise returned to teaching and substitute teaching at St. John’s Lutheran in Juneau, WI. In 1998, Louise’s husband, John, who served as a pastor at St. John’s, was called home to heaven suddenly. Louise remained in the Watertown-area, volunteering, visiting with friends and family, and continuing to serve, when able. She remained committed to her church as the place she found comfort from Jesus and strength for her faith. A proud mother and grandmother, she followed the exploits of her children and grandchildren (including her son’s extensive travels in the U.S. Navy), encouraging them along the way. Major health concerns and a recent cancer diagnosis made it apparent that her heavenly Father was getting ready to call Louise home, which He did this past Saturday.

Over the years Louise’s earnest prayer has always been that the children she taught, along with her own children and grandchildren, would know and believe in Jesus as their Savior and one day join her in heaven.

Survived by Louise are her three children: Charity (Rev. Sam Piet) Van Kampen, Faith (Ryan) Petska, John (Kimberly) Baumgart; nine grandchildren: Andrew, James, Erik, and Harmen Van Kampen, Taylor and Riley Petska, and Kaden, Lia, and Micah Baumgart. Also surviving Louise are two brothers, Charles (Mary Jane) Uttech and Fred (Peggy) Uttech. Louise is also survived by many dear friends-including her closest friend, Ellen Geiger; and many dear family members, including nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceding her in death are her husband Rev. John J. Baumgart, her mother and father, step-mother Avis Uttech, father-in-law and mother-in-law Robert and Elsie Baumgart, her younger brother John “Jackie” Uttech, her dearest aunt Della Schuman, and sister-in-law Nancy Brown, and many other dear family and friends.

Family and friends may gather on Friday, March 24, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church, Watertown, WI, with Rev. Karl Walther officiating and light lunch to follow. A private burial will be at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Juneau, WI will occur later that afternoon. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be left at www. HafemeisterFH.com.

The family would like to thank everyone who provided support and encouragement through Louise’s final days, including the staff at Common Heart Hospice and The Marquardt Nursing Home, who strived to make Louise’s final days one of comfort. Expressions of sympathy may be donated to the Christian education institution of your choice, or to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church and School. Blessed be her memory.