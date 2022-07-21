April 4, 1930—July 11, 2022

CAMDEN, OH—Loujean H. Genrich, 92, of Camden, OH formerly Portage, WI, went to be with the Lord Monday, July 11, 2022. She was born April 4, 1930 to the late Clyde D. and Nena G. (Hunter) Greeno in Royal Oak, MI.

In addition to her parents, Loujean was preceded in death by her husband, Harlan Genrich, and siblings, Clyde Greeno and Heloise Hessdorfer. She is survived by her children: Angela (Leonard) Snowden, Linda Cimaroli, and Max (Regina) Schlueter; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Loujean enjoyed sewing and painting by numbers, but really loved spending time in warm weather and going to casinos as her favorite pastime.

Celebration of Life will be Thursday, July 21, 2022 with visitation from 10:00-11:00 AM and service at 11:00 AM at Grace Bible Church, Hwy CX, Portage, WI. Lunch will be provided after service at the church.