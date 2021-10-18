Loveland, Brian Gordon

WESTFIELD – Brian Gordon Loveland, age 60, of Westfield, passed away following a long, courageous battle with cancer, on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at his parents’ home, surrounded by his loving family.

Brian was born on Jan. 30, 1961, in Janesville, the son of Delmer and Diane (Simonson) Loveland. He graduated from Milton High School, and received his Associates Degree, Service Engineering in Electronics from Wisconsin School of Electronics in Madison. He built his own business, Service on Site, LLC (SOS). Brian’s interests included horse trail riding, roping, sorting, and rodeo competition where he was the 2000 Heeler Champion. He thoroughly enjoyed playing on the horseshoe league with his father, brother and nephew. Brian also enjoyed all hunting and fishing; he loved the outdoors and working on the family farm. Brian was proud of building things with his hands.

He is survived by his children, Lane (Makenzie) Loveland, Lukas (Kimberly) Loveland, and Alyssa (Kyle) Borski; his parents, Delmer and Diane Loveland; his sisters, Brenda (Ted) Hillman, and Rhonda (Jeff) Kosharek; his brother, Daryl (Jennifer) Loveland; his grandson, Colt; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and many friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Alan and Nina Loveland, Gordon and Eva Mae Simonson, many aunts and uncles.