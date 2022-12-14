Lovice Paul

Feb. 14, 1926—Dec. 7, 2022

RANDOLPH—Lovice Hamley Paul, age 96, of Randolph, Wisconsin, awoke in heaven on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. She now lives in her forever home with her Lord and Savior and many other faithful loved ones.

Lovice was a Valentine’s baby born on February 14, 1926, in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin to (Paul) Gordon and Lillie (Laper) Hamley. She grew up in Brandon, where her father, Gordon, owned and operated the local newspaper, The Brandon Times. Lovice spent many hours helping her father by “calling the news” for the society section of the newspaper. She would inquire of the local area residents, “Hello, this is the Brandon Times, do you have any news to report?” Lovice graduated from Brandon High School holding the Ping Pong Champion title. She shared this love of ping pong with her children and grandchildren.

In 1948, she graduated from Milwaukee State Teachers College, now known as UW-Milwaukee, in elementary education. At her 50th class reunion, she visited her old sorority house and informed the current residents of the secret doors and unknown passage ways inside the house that surprised them. She taught Kindergarten in Waupun and West Allis; and later, first grade in Randolph. After educating children for 36 years, she retired in 1985. Being a life-long learner, Lovice then studied sign language. Later, she found much joy in homeschooling her grandchildren sharing her love of reading, math, and sign language with them.

On December 27, 1961, she married Raymond Paul. She continued to teach while later serving the Randolph community through their family businesses, Paul’s Auto Sales and Paul’s Café, by doing the bookkeeping, the dishes, waitressing, or making shakes for customers. She had a servant’s heart in every aspect of her life.

Lovice enjoyed serving her church and community. Because of her love of reading, she became a charter member of “Friends of the Randolph Library.” Lovice lived her faith as she served as a Sunday school superintendent at North Scott Baptist Church and Randolph Evangelical Free Church. Later, she attended New Life Fellowship participating in the women’s ministry and Bible study. At church she was known as “the flower lady” adorning the alter with a plant or a vase of flowers each Sunday.

Her grandchildren will remember playing cards with her at her kitchen table as the early age of 4 years old. Nana was a card shark. She had no mercy even on her grandchildren teaching them strategy of the game and card etiquette. A sweet treat would usually follow a competitive game of cards. Nana’s love for swimming began at her grandparents’ cottage on Green Lake. Her grandchildren will remember swimming with her at the Randolph pool and on trips to Florida. Lovice also enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren play sports and made every game possible to support them.

Lovice is survived by her daughter, Lona (Scott) Alsum; their children Ben (Rosie) Alsum, Brittany Alsum, Luke Alsum, Levi Alsum, and Lily Alsum; daughter-in-law, Ronda Paul, Jensena (Tyler) Wishua, Ryan Paul, Claire (Lance) Barnett, Nolan (Lindsey) Paul, and Isaac Paul; great-grandchildren: Brooks and Jacob Alsum, and Sophie, Caleb, and Luke Wishua; sons: Darrell Paul, Wayne (Sharon) Paul and their child Cheryl (Jim) Fuller with many precious great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Lovice is preceded in death by her parents, sister Phyllis (Howard) Newman, husband Raymond Paul, son Michael Paul, and granddaughter Christine Wickizer-Tobin.

The memorial service will be held Friday, December 16, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. at the Randolph Evangelical Free Church 702 North High Street with Pastor Elliott Pollasch officiating. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. with fellowship to follow. Memorials made to Lovice will be donated to Friends of the Library and two missionary families whom she supported.

Randolph Community Funeral Home