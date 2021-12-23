Lovicott, Larry R.

Larry loved his children. They were the greatest accomplishments of his life. He was very proud of them and looked forward to more grandchildren and time with family. Larry was feisty and stubborn at times but could light up a room with his smile. It didn't take much for Larry to shed a tear when something touched his heart. He was truly a big softie deep down. His love for nature passed to both his children, as well as his strong work ethic and ability to push through adversity. He was a faithful husband and a good provider. He will be missed greatly by his family and friends. Looking forward to seeing you again, Larry/Dad/Grandpa. Until we meet again. We love you.