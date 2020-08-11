Lowe, Della Charlotte (Wabshoggin)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WISCONSIN DELLS - Della Charlotte (Wabshoggin) Lowe passed away, peacefully, at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, Wis. on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Private family funeral service was held Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Della was born, Feb. 18, 1930 in Wittenberg, Wis., the daughter of Eugene and Anne Mae (Boyce) Wabshoggin. She was proud of her Potawatomi/Ho-Chunk culture. She made many contributions to the Ho-chunk Health Department. She began in the Community Health Department as a Community Health Representative, started the Nurse Clinicals/Edgewood College, Madison, Wisconsin, she set up Mental Health Program and was instrumental in setting up the first Pharmacy contracts in the 14 counties that serve the Ho-Chunk Nation.

Della was Miss Baraboo, 1946. She was one of 3 members that formed the Union for Stand Rock Indian Ceremonial. She served as Union President of the I.L.G. Union for many years, while employed at Sno-White Garment Company, Baraboo, Wis. She was recognized for her accomplishments in the 1971 “Who's Who in the World Publication”.