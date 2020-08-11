Lowe, Della Charlotte (Wabshoggin)

WISCONSIN DELLS - Della Charlotte (Wabshoggin) Lowe passed away, peacefully, at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, Wis. on Thursday, July 16, 2020.
Private family funeral service was held Saturday, July 18, 2020.
Della was born, Feb. 18, 1930 in Wittenberg, Wis., the daughter of Eugene and Anne Mae (Boyce) Wabshoggin. She was proud of her Potawatomi/Ho-Chunk culture. She made many contributions to the Ho-chunk Health Department. She began in the Community Health Department as a Community Health Representative, started the Nurse Clinicals/Edgewood College, Madison, Wisconsin, she set up Mental Health Program and was instrumental in setting up the first Pharmacy contracts in the 14 counties that serve the Ho-Chunk Nation.
Della was Miss Baraboo, 1946. She was one of 3 members that formed the Union for Stand Rock Indian Ceremonial. She served as Union President of the I.L.G. Union for many years, while employed at Sno-White Garment Company, Baraboo, Wis. She was recognized for her accomplishments in the 1971 “Who's Who in the World Publication”.
She is survived by her sister, Florence (Wabshoggin) Camacho. A special friend, JoAnn Granquist, who, each called each other, sister. Her children: Patricia (Michael) Ennis and Debra J. Lowe, five grandchildren: Jason (Celia) Ennis, Gina (Chad) Ennis, John (Jackie) Ennis, Jillian Ennis and Oliver Lowe. 15 great –grandchildren: Paige, McKensey and Madison Van Wie, Braylon and Rylan Peterson, Indya, Amira and Brandon Ennis, Camille, John Ennis III and Noah V. Ennis, Alec, Leslie, Evelyn and Samuel Lonetree. 1- great-great grandchild: Kaia Jay Scanlon. Many nieces nephews and friends who she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents, 10 siblings, her husband, Clifford and daughter, Leslie.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
608-253-7884
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)